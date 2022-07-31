86º

LIVE

Local News

FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians on side of I-95

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hallandale Beach, Broward County
Hallandale Beach fatal hit-and-run (WPLG)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Sunday morning because of a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Highway Patrol troopers began allowing some traffic to get by later in the morning.

According to FHP, a box truck that had been going south on I-95 ran out of gas, and the driver and two passengers walked to a nearby gas station.

When they returned to the box truck, FHP says two of the pedestrians were struck by a dark colored sedan that had been traveling in the right lane.

One of the people who was hit, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in serious condition.

Authorities are now searching for the driver of the dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter