Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami.

A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter.

The My Cleaners customer, who asked not to be identified, said he gave the video of the gunman to police officers and filed a police report after the threat.

The My Cleaners customer, who is a former corrections officer, said he entrusted the business with his security guard uniform, but when he went to pick it up, it wasn’t ready.

A representative of My Cleaners pulled out a gun on a customer on Friday in North Miami, the witness said. (Courtesy photo)

There was a tense exchange. He said it wasn’t enough for anyone to really feel threatened.

“When I kept telling him, ‘Hey, I’m a customer. Why are you talking to me in this manner?’ When I asked him for his name, he told me his name was The Father.”

The customer said he decided to record the mistreatment when the My Cleaners representative suddenly decided to quickly pull out a gun.

“He racked his weapon on me ... At that point, I was in fear for my life. I actually thought I was going to die.”

The My Cleaners customer said he hopes officers find there is sufficient evidence to arrest the gunman and for prosecutors to charge him with a crime, so he doesn’t ever threaten to shoot anyone unnecessarily again.

