Detectives arrest Miami-Dade man over child porn on Facebook

Detectives arrested Andrew Jean-Pierre, 31, on Aug. 4., over child porn on Facebook in Miami-Dade County, police said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a man on Tuesday over child porn in Miami-Dade County, about eight months after The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Facebook/Meta Platforms, Inc.

Detectives said Andre Jean-Pierre used his “Andre.JeanPierre.39″ Facebook account to upload more than 20 images displaying child sex abuse.

The uploads were done on Dec. 11, 2021, from an Internet Protocol address associated with Jean-Pierre, 31, in Miami-Dade County, according to the arrest report.

The images showed naked men and women with children, and some of the girls were younger than 5 years old, and the boys were younger than 6, according to the arrest report.

In February, Facebook provided Miami-Dade police detectives with records associating two of Jean-Pierre’s credit cards with the “Andre.JeanPierre.39″ Facebook account, police said.

Police officers detained Jean-Pierre at his grandmother’s home on Tuesday, just south of Kendall Drive and west of Southwest 147th Avenue, in The Hammocks neighborhood, police said.

Court records show Jean-Pierre is facing 15 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child/possession. Corrections records show his bond was set at $75,000 and he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

For more information about reporting child porn to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, visit this page or call 1-800-843-5678.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.