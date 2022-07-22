Ex-FHP captain in court on child porn charge, feds worried he’s a ‘flight risk’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A now-former Florida Highway Patrol captain arrested on a child pornography charge Wednesday faced a federal judge Friday morning and remained in custody as family and friends vouched for him in court.

Christopher Chappell, 45, appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale as he faces a charge of access with intent to view child pornography.

Local 10 News learned Friday that the charge stems from accusations that Chappell was involved in the discussion of child pornography through online chat features and apps. His attorneys, however, did not want details about the case being read in court.

An indictment, obtained by Local 10 News Friday afternoon, accuses Chappell, using the aliases “Fujikura76″ and “Santa Claus,” of accessing a pornographic image containing a prepubescent child and a child under 12 with an intent to view it.

He faces up to 20 years in prison because the government accuses him of having access and intent.

Family members, including his mother, were in court, along with friends. They submitted character letters to the judge vouching for the former state trooper. His attorneys argued he had a stellar career as a law enforcement officer.

Federal prosecutors expressed concern that Chappell was a flight risk, a term used to describe someone who is likely to flee the area. They said their concerns were based on his partner being a wealthy man who owns several homes across the country and on Chappell’s law enforcement background.

Prosecutors argued that it was Chappell’s training, which made him better able to avoid detection.

Chappell was given a $250,000 personal surety bond that his mother and his friends intended to cosign, as well as a $50,000 corporate surety bond.

If he is released on bond, the court imposed conditions are that he has to submit to GPS monitoring, has a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, can’t leave the Southern or Middle Districts of Florida without approval, can’t have any internet devices, including a cell phone, can’t have weapons or contact with children and must submit to sex offender evaluations and periodic polygraph examinations.

Chappell’s mother had no comment as she left the courthouse.