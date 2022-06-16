Davie man sentenced to 19+ years for child porn involving 8-year-old

DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Davie was sentenced this week to more than 19 years in prison for posing as a teenager online and luring an 8-year-old girl into producing child pornography.

Christian Sandoval was sentenced Tuesday to 231 months in federal prison. He plead guilty in April to producing child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Sandoval found the victim online in 2020 through a popular video-sharing app.

Prosecutors said Sandoval commented on a dance video the child posted and the two exchanged phone numbers.

“Through a few days of texts, Sandoval convinced the child to create sexually explicit videos of herself and send them to him. The child’s mother discovered the videos and inappropriate chats and reported the conduct to law enforcement,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida stated.

The FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Davie Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jodi L. Anton prosecuted this case.