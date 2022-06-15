South Florida man who gave girls ‘hush money’ for sex gets 40 years for child porn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man, accused of paying two girls, aged 12 and 14, “hush money” for oral sex and recording it, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In March, 23-year-old Keivon McBride pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and distributing child pornography. Broward County deputies first arrested him on Sept. 28, 2020.

According to BSO, McBride was known to meet girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through Snapchat and then arranged to meet with them in person at various locations throughout Broward County.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives found photos and a video on McBride’s cellphone of a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl simultaneously performing oral sex on him in the backseat of his car in a Cooper City parking lot.

Both victims told detectives that McBride gave them $50 each as “hush money,” the affidavit stated.

According to the news release, McBride sent one victim a sex toy and told her to film herself using it. He shared videos on social media platforms and labeled some of them with QR codes, posting them for sale online.