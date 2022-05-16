Florida man sentenced to 50 years in prison over child porn in ‘master-slave’ relationship

Robert Dunn, 46, was sentenced to 50 years in prison over child porn after Tonya Bagley, 43, sexually abused a 6-year-old boy.

MIAMI – A Florida registered sex offender was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to persuading a woman to sexually abuse a 6-year-old boy, authorities announced Monday.

Robert Dunn was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted in 2014 of traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense and lewd, lascivious battery sex with a child.

In 2020, FBI Miami received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit organization, and found evidence at Dunn’s home in Lake Worth.

Investigators learned Dunn was in an online master-slave relationship with Tonya Bagley when he ordered her to sexually abuse the boy and send him pictures — she complied, according to prosecutors.

Special agents also rescued the 6-year-old boy in Colorado where Bagley lived. The federal cases against Dunn, 46, and Bagley, 43, were prosecuted in West Palm Beach.

Bagley plead guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor on Dec. 10, 2020.

U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced her to 20 years in prison on May 19, 2021.

Dunn, 46, plead guilty to conspiring to produce, receive, and possess child pornography on Dec. 17, 2021. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman sentenced him to 50 years in prison on Sunday.

Dunn had already been sentenced to six years in prison in another case in Florida for an online message board to solicit the parent of a child.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children asks anyone who is a victim of child sexual exploitation on the internet or is aware of crimes against children online, to report it on the Cyber Tipline page or call 1-800-843-5678.

Tips to protect your children from predators

EDUCATION

TALK TO YOUR CHILD

Talk about the names of body parts to prevent secrecy.

Model healthy boundaries.

Talk about media and technology

COMMUNITY SAFETY

Promote safe policies such as screening of employees and volunteers and training.

Get familiar with the Florida Sex Offender registry to be aware of threats.

Source: The Department of Justice