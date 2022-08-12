84º

Registered sex offender was among 109 migrants on boat off Florida Keys, feds say

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Monroe County (Florida), Marathon, Crime, Immigration
A registered sex offender was among the more than 100 migrants authorities recently found in a sailboat off the Florida Keys.

MARATHON, Fla. – A wooden sail freighter ran aground with more than 100 migrants on Monday near the Florida Keys. The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Friday that one of the 109 detained was a registered sex offender.

The group that federal agents held in Marathon included children and women. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the man was convicted of kidnapping and sexually abusing a child.

Immigration authorities determined the migrants were from Haiti, where gang warfare amid political instability is fueling a humanitarian crisis in the already impoverished country.

The migrants’ desperation hit the posh Ocean Reef Country Club, a private community in Key Largo when another crowded wooden sail freighter ran aground on Aug. 6.

Federal agents reported detaining 113 Haitian migrants who had been aboard.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

