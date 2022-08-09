109 migrants taken into custody after coming shore off Marathon

A very large scene in Marathon off 79th Street where U.S. Border Patrol said a boat containing migrants made landfall on Monday.

A total of 109 men, women and children came off the vessel that ran aground approximately 800 yards off Marathon late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials are calling the incident a maritime smuggling event.

Migrants land in Marathon (WPLG)

According to CBP, they received reports from a Good Samaritan of a large wooden boat with large sails near Sombrero Beach.

The migrants were given water and checked medically after being taken into custody by CBP.

A witness told Local 10 News one migrant said they had been at sea for seven days.

This is just the latest in an increasing number of migrants braving dangerous journeys in an attempt to reach South Florida’s shores.