WATCH: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police.

Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.

There were no injuries, Brooks said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Cell phone videos sent to Local 10 News captured the crash as it happened, showing the SUV stuck in the gated crossing with its doors open, warning lights flashing, as horrified onlookers watched and waited for the inevitable crash.

Brooks said it’s unclear if the vehicle got stuck at the gate arms or if it was trying to beat the train.

