Public funeral service to be held at loanDepot Park for Miami-Dade police detective

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Rendering of Honors ceremony is taking place Wednesday at loanDepot Park for fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry.

The morning will begin at the Vior Funeral Home where Echaverry’s body will be driven by a full procession starting at 9:30 a.m. and then make its way to the stadium.

Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public.

The funeral service for the 29-year-old detective will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the venue, and the event is open to the general public.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is encouraging the public to come out in support of their fallen officer.

Once the ceremony is finished, Echaverry will be driven to Miami Executive Airport and then flown to Nicaragua, where he’ll be laid to rest.

Echaverry was shot in the head while chasing an armed robbery suspect in Liberty City last week and died two days later from his injuries.

Echaverry, who had been an officer for five years, was part of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s robbery intervention detail and was engaged to be married.

The ceremony at the stadium is expected to take several hours. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.