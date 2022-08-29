Questions remain about Miami-Dade commissioner’s impending criminal charges

With Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez set to turn himself in this week on charges related to an apparent public corruption investigation, there are a number of questions surrounding the investigation into the cop-turned-politician.

MIAMI – With Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez set to turn himself in this week on charges related to an apparent public corruption investigation, there are a number of questions surrounding the investigation into the cop-turned-politician.

Perhaps the biggest one is what he’ll be charged with.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is set to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, in tandem with the county’s inspector general, Felix Jimenez.

Martinez was not in his office at county hall when Local 10 News stopped by Monday.

“We don’t know anything more about the details right now,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.

While Martinez’s attorney, in a statement to Local 10 News, claims the allegations are false and tied to “his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official,” the presence of Jimenez, whose office investigates fraud, waste, mismanagement and misconduct within the county, indicates the charges stem from the commissioner’s public office.

Martinez has served on the commission since 2000, save for a four-year hiatus between 2012 and 2016, when he attempted to run for Congress and county mayor.

Martinez’s attorney claims the charges may be politically motivated, with the former Miami-Dade police officer seen as a frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the newly-created position of Miami-Dade sheriff.

“For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name. He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public,” his attorney’s statement read. He is humbled by the show of support and confidence among his constituents and the people of Miami-Dade County.”

Martinez’s attorney said his client had been under investigation for five years.