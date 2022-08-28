80º

Local News

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Politics, Crime
City of Miami Commissioner Joe Martinez. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week.

This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation.

Martinez was first elected to the county commission in 2000. He’s never been seriously challenged for re-election.

Before running for the commission, Martinez was a Miami-Dade Police Lieutenant.

His imminent arrest was first reported by the Politico Cortadito blog.

It’s not clear what crime he may have committed.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter