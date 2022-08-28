Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week.

This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation.

Martinez was first elected to the county commission in 2000. He’s never been seriously challenged for re-election.

Before running for the commission, Martinez was a Miami-Dade Police Lieutenant.

His imminent arrest was first reported by the Politico Cortadito blog.

It’s not clear what crime he may have committed.