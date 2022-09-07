Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli and his girlfriend went for a hike just north of Santa Barbara around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Sgrignoli is a graduate of Pompano Beach High School, where he was the class valedictorian, before heading to the University of Florida. He and his girlfriend, whom fire officials rescued, now reside in California.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says they received a call about a couple in distress.

Investigators say it was excessively hot that Sunday and Sgrignoli left his girlfriend to search for help and find water.

According to authorities, Sgrignoli may have been spotted close to the 101 and 1 highways near Gaviota Pass; he was wearing shorts and no shirt.

Deputies say ground crews have been searching for him with canines and drones since his disappearance.

His mother, Dianne Sgrignoli-Cullimore, told Local 10 News that after he graduated, Sgrignoli worked in South Florida before heading out to Southern California with his girlfriend.

Sgrignoli-Cullimore’s family is on their way to California to help with the search efforts. She says her son is an experienced hiker and that this particular trail wasn’t new to him.

The family is desperately searching for answers.

Sgrignoli’s sister Kym posted the following on Facebook:

“We are all still hopeful we will find him, said Kym. “Please continue to pray for us and send positive vibes.”

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office told Local 10 News that they have opened up the search to all volunteers now.