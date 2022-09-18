Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a young boy from South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a young boy from South Florida.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Isaiah Louise-Jeune from Fort Lauderdale.

He was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

The child is Black with brown eyes and black hair, 3-feet tall weighing 50 lbs.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the boy may be with 27-year-old Marie Beniot.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and a blue hat. Authorities describe her as a Black woman, 5-foot-3, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2012 silver Volkswagen Jetta with Florida tag QYNT16.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen them is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-Missing or the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-476-4730.