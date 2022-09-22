Florida Democrats stand with Venezuelan activists to condemn DeSantis’s ‘cruel political stunt’

Manny Diaz, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, met with Venezuelan-American activists in Doral to condemn Gov. Ron DeSantis's flights of immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vinyard and Delaware.

DORAL, Fla. – A group of Florida Democratic Party leaders and Venezuelan-American activists met on Thursday at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral to condemn the flights of immigrants out of Texas.

Manny Diaz, the chair; Debbie Mucarsel-Powell; and Florida Reps. Dotie Joseph and JC Planas were critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the “actors” involved in the flights Martha’s Vineyard and Delaware.

“You are playing with people’s lives,” said Joseph, who was born in Haiti.

Diaz said the extremists’ “political stunt” equates to “kidnapping.” Mucarsel-Powell accused DeSantis of using the pain and trauma of refugees who are seeking asylum to get political points.

“The Republican Party has lost its moral compass,” Diaz said adding DeSantis is spending his constituents’ money from Florida in Texas for personal political gain.

Planas, a Cuban-American and former Republican legislator, said Republicans want to distract voters from issues such as reproductive rights, open-carry law, cuts to social security, and the increased cost of property insurance.

Liz Alarcón, a Venezuelan-American activist, said the immigrants in the flights were legally seeking asylum in the United States when the Republican operatives manipulated them.

“We are going to remember these actions and the hypocrisy when we go out to vote in November,” Alarcón said.

Adelys Ferro, the president of the Venezuelan-American caucus, said the migrants from the flights were confused, misinformed, and did not understand what happened to them.

DeSantis, who is running for reelection against Rep. Charlie Crist, and his spokesperson defended his decision to fly the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.