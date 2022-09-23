Migrant flights take center stage during 2 news conferences in Miami-Dade

The subject of the Florida-funded migrant flights from Texas to Massachusetts took center stage during Thursday's news conferences by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Democratic Party

MIAMI – The Florida-funded flights of 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts took center stage during news conferences by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Manny Diaz, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Ahead of the November election, DeSantis, who is seeking reelection, stood in front of a group of Taiwanese Americans at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. Diaz stood near Venezuelan-American activists at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral.

Florida’s effort to relocate migrants after they cross the border with Mexico and are processed follows those of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is also running for reelection, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, whose term ends on Jan. 1, 2023.

“Biden has dumped people all over the fruited plain,” DeSantis said during his news conference about his state measures to counter Chinese influence.

While DeSantis’s statements drew applause from the crowd at Miami-Dade College, a few of the supporters of DeSantis’s opponent Rep. Charlie Crist condemned the migrant flights, DeSantis, and the Republicans who supported these.

Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, accused Republicans of losing their moral compass.

“When they see something that is wrong, that is illegal, that is unAmerican, it doesn’t matter what party you are from,” Diaz said. “This should not be a partisan issue.”

Adelys Ferro, the president of the Venezuelan-American caucus, said the migrants from the flights were confused, misinformed, and did not understand what happened to them. Others were stuck in hotels after their flights to Delaware were abruptly canceled.

“Stop these horrific games with human beings,” Ferro said.

DeSantis did not explain why the second round of flights that were planned for Delaware earlier this week was canceled.

DeSantis did mention Florida hired a contractor. Vertol Systems Company, Inc., has already been paid $1.5 million.

