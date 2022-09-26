2 injured during shooting at strip club in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a strip club just north of Homestead.

Police officers responded shortly before 1 a.m., to the Diva’s Gentlemen’s Club, at 29000 S. Dixie Hwy., in Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area.

Police officers found a man injured and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to airlift him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. He was in stable condition, police said.

The other man injured drove himself to the Baptist Health Homestead Hospital and was transferred to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center. He was also in stable condition, police said.

Instagram user @TrueHomestead shared a witness video showing men inside the club surrounded by neon lights when they heard the loud sound of gunshots.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Reporter Roy Ramos contributed to this report.