Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot.

It happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 23rd Street.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

Officials said the man appeared to be alert and conscious.

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.