Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 4 in penalty phase is Alexander Schachter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count four of first-degree murder.

Count four of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Alexander “Alex” Schachter who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Alexander, 14, a freshman, was in the 1200 building’s classroom 1216 when he was shot twice and he died of his wounds, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz.

Alexander played the trombone and the baritone. He was a member of the marching band, and he wanted to attend the University of Connecticut.

Dr. Rebecca M. MacDougall, who performed the autopsy, said during her testimony in court on July 26 that Alexander suffered fatal wounds to the chest.

