Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 15 in penalty phase is Joaquin Oliver Padauy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count 15 of first-degree murder.

Count 15 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Joaquin Oliver Padauy who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Joaquin, 17, a senior, was on the 1200 building’s third floor when he was shot four times and died of his wounds, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz.

Kyle Laman, who was injured, was among the witnesses who saw Joaquin attempting to get into a locked restroom. Police officers found Joaquin dead in the doorway to classroom 1246, records show.

Dr. Terrill Tops, a forensic pathologist with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, performed his autopsy. He said Joaquin died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Joaquin, a Venezuelan American, had just become a U.S. citizen in 2017. He was interested in civil rights and was considering studying marketing. He was also interested in writing, art, and music and was passionate about basketball and The Miami Heat.

A day after the Parkland school shooter's verdict, Manuel Oliver says "the system" failed again as he grieves for the loss of his son Joaquin Oliver who was killed during the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ernest Rospierski’s tone in court during his testimony in court overshadowed his heroism on Feb. 14, 2018, while on the 1200 building’s third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

