Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 17 in penalty phase is Peter Wang

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count 17 of first-degree murder.

Count 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Peter Wang who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Peter, 15, was on the third floor of the 1200 building when Cruz shot him 12 times, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz.

Peter Wang was fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while wearing his JROTC uniform.

Peter, a freshman, died of his wounds near the doorway to the stairwell. Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, a forensic pathologist with the medical examiner’s office, said he died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Peter, a Chinese American born in New York, was wearing his U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet uniform when he died.

Peter’s goal was to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His family and friends remembered him as a hero after witnesses said he held the door open so that other students could escape.

Ernest Rospierski’s tone in court during his testimony in court overshadowed his heroism on Feb. 14, 2018, while on the 1200 building’s third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

