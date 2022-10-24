Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Two of the places listed below were ordered shut.

According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a roach infestation found inside Taquiza on South Beach.

But, despite having rodent issues as well, China Village and Snapper’s Fish and Chicken were allowed to remain open.

Inside Naomi’s Garden Restaurant and Lounge in Miami, an Inspector observed live files landing on an open container of fried fish, yet Naomi’s was not ordered shut.

At a Dunkin, in Miramar, an Inspector noted dead flies on the floor and ordered shut that Dunkin’s location shut, makes sense? Not to us either.

Local 10 has reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ask why the anomalies.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***TAQUIZA

THE BROADMORE

7450 OCEAN TERRACE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/19/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Observed approximately 12 + dead roaches on trap underneath the prep table in the back preparation area and 20 + on trap inside dry food storage. Also observed a rodent animal on sticky trap located underneath shelving in dry storage area.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 + rodent droppings underneath shelving inside dry storage area and 5 + around air conditioning unit area.”

“Storage food not properly protected from contamination. Observed onion bags inside contaminated area with roach infestation.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 + live roaches crawling on the floor behind the reach in cooler in the kitchen area , 50 + on the floor and prep table in the back side prepping area. Also 10 + live roaches in the dry food storage area.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed accumulation of roach droppings around the water heater, next to the ice machine.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed live roach crawling on prep table located in the back prep area. Also can opener was soiled and rusted.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand sink at the front bar used to hold a pitcher . Person in charge moved it out.”

“Storage area not maintained clean and organized. Observed dry storage area very disorganized and with vermin infestation. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed accumulation of debris and food residue on the floor, including walk in cooler.”

“In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses. Observed ice scoop stored directly on the top of the ice machine. Surface was not clean and sanitized.”

***DUNKIN/BASKIN ROBINS

14305 MIRAMAR PARKWAY

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/17/22

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“3 dead flies by front counter floor - end of ice cream area. Employee removed, cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Reach in cooler-2 doors cooler-milk (50F - Cold Holding); butter (47F - Cold Holding); American cheese (50F - Cold Holding). -Cooler drawers; hash browns (50F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (58F - Cold Holding); fried eggs (50F - Cold Holding) -Prep -flip top unit; turkey burgers (50F - Cold Holding); butter (54F - Cold Holding); sliced yellow and white cheeses (50F - Cold Holding). Per operator food held less than 4 hours. Operator moved TCS foods to WIF for a quick chill.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Baking trays stored on dirty surface, rear kitchen under storage rack, operator removed to be clean and sanitized.”

***CHINA VILLAGE

1527 NW 79TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 10/18/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

NOT ORDERED SHUT (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately five rodent droppings behind reach in cooler at front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead small crawling insects under front counter.”

***SNAPPERS FISH & CHICKEN

8995 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 10/18/22

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

NOT ORDERED SHUT (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 3 droppings in window area of the lobby.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead small crawling insect in window seal in lobby area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed partial cooked chicken (79F - Cold Holding) operator was using TPHC on partial cooked chicken, as per operator chicken was precooked approximately 2 hours ago, operator moved chicken to walk in cooler to cool down.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade soiled, Operator began cleaning can opener.”

“Food/ice received from unapproved source/no invoice provided to verify source. See Stop Sale. Observed cakes with no proof of approved source.”

***NAOMI’S GARDEN RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

650 NW 71ST

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 10/18/22

19 VIOLATIONS

NOT ORDERED SHUT (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 flies in kitchen area. Observed flies landing on cutting board, and open container of fried fish.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed pickles (50F - Cold Holding) as per operator pickles were in cooler for more than 4 hours.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw goat (45F - Cold Holding); pickles (50F - Cold Holding); raw turkey legs (50F - Cold Holding); raw shell eggs (48 ambient - Cold Holding), as per operator pickles were in cooler for more than 4 hours, turkey legs and goat were prepared approximately 2 hours ago, operator moved the turkey legs and goat to walk in freezer for rapid chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken (125F - Hot Holding); plantains (100F - Hot Holding) as per operator items were cooked approximately one hour ago, operator began reheating it.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade soiled.”