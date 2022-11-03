Woman seen in video of customer attacking store clerk claims there is more to the story

Video shows an angry customer putting a cashier in a headlock in a convenience store attack caught on camera.

Thousands of dollars were also allegedly stolen in the incident, but one of the people seen in the video is speaking to Local 10 News about what happened, saying there is more to the story.

BSO detectives say a man seen in a white tank top got mad after the clerk gave him what he thought was the wrong change.

Surveillance video shows the man jumping the counter, and then three other men follow.

One of them, also in a white tank top, appears to be rummaging around.

The first customer is seen punching the cashier before they all leave.

The victim told police $8,000 was stolen.

It happened on Oct. 24 at Tony’s Deli and Market, a Deerfield Beach convenience store.

A woman who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Destiny, says she is the woman seen in the video.

“I was there and I’m going to speak the truth,” she said.

She claims there’s more to the story than just what police are saying.

“Gave him nine dollars back but he only bought one black,” Destiny said, adding that the cashier disrespected the customer when he claimed to be given the incorrect change.

“And the man threw the money in his face, but nobody ever showed that,” she said.

Destiny claims the customer left and came back with his friends to confront the clerk.

She admits, things got out of hand.

“We didn’t expect him to just jump over a counter and fight him,” she said. “In the end, we didn’t expect that. He was wrong for what he was doing.”

When asked about the alleged stolen money, Destiny was adamant with her answer.

“There was never no eight thousand dollars. That’s a lie,” she said.

Staff members at Tony’s Deli and Market wouldn’t talk to Local 10 News on Wednesday afternoon or show the video prior to the brawl.

“They’re not showing the part where the man was being disrespected, but they’re trying to just make it seem like he’s just a criminal and he’s not,” Destiny said.

Another staff member inside the store told Local 10 News the clerk who was attacked no longer works there.