Candlelight vigil attendees grieve for cyclist killed by driver who fled in Broward

Grieving family and friends met on Friday for a vigil to honor the victim of a recent hit-and-run crash in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of street safety advocates and grieving family and friends of the late Roy Miralda met on Friday for a candlelight vigil in Broward County.

It had been six days since a driver struck and killed Miralda, 41, while he was riding his bicycle at about 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, in Pembroke Pines, relatives said.

Miralda was near the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive when the driver of a black 2016 Nissan Altima, which had Florida tag LADQ40, struck him, police said.

Miralda was on his way to meet a group of cyclists for a morning ride, police said. Detectives believe the Nissan Altima has damage to the front bumper, headlight area, hood, and front windshield.

After the fatal hit-and-run crash, the area residents said drivers are usually speeding passed that intersection.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.