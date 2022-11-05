81º

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive.

According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke Road to a predetermined location to meet a group of other bicyclists for an organized ride, when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle.

Police identified the bicyclist as 41-year-old Roy Miralda.

Authorities said the driver left the scene without rendering aid to Miralda or notifying law enforcement.

Police have not released any information pertaining to the vehicle or the suspect involved.

Traffic crash investigators believe the vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

