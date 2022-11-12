Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024

Roger Stone said former President Donald Trump isn't managed, so he came up with the "DeSanctimonious" insult on his own.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024.

Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described him as “an average” Republican who has “great Public Relations.”

Roger Stone, a Trump loyalist, said the former president counts on the support of the Republicans who “feel” that he was “cheated out” of reelection in 2020.

“Many people think that at 42 years old, Gov. Ron DeSantis should “step aside,” said Stone, a consultant.

Former President Donald Trump greets guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Stone said Trump came up with the “DeSanctimonious” reference on his own, as he manages his own social media account without guidance from experts.

“Here is the thing about Donald Trump, he is not handled, he is not managed, there is no script,” Stone said. “It’s all him.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis met with Flagler and Volusia counties’ officials and residents on Friday to tour some of the damage that hurricanes Nicole and Ian recently left behind. He didn’t respond to the insults or said anything about running in 2024 and he is likely to continue to do the same for a while.

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently told WISN 12 News that having Trump as the Republican party’s nominee in 2024 would be “a drag on our ticket” because he “gives” the party “problems, politically.”

In response to the criticism he faced after the midterm election, Trump released a statement accusing the “corrupt media” of feeding “many people” a “fake narrative.”

“Did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a Stable Genius,” the statement read.

Vendors display merchandise for sale before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Trump also accused his Republican opponents of lacking “loyalty and class.” And he added, “They will keep coming after us, MAGA, but ultimately, we will win. Put America First and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Stone said The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, don’t get to decide who the winner will be in 2024.

“The voters get to decide that,” Stone said.

El ex presidente Donald Trump en un evento en Latrobe, Pensilvania el 5 de noviembre del 2022. . (Foto AP/Jacqueline Larma) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.