Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO.

Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cause of the crash to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

