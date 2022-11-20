Man charged with killing woman in Miami high rise faces judge

A man wanted in the case of a murder at a Miami high rise appeared in a South Florida courtroom this weekend.

The suspect, 24-year-old Haider Rana, faced a judge on Saturday after being accused of fatally shooting a woman back in May.

Rana is charged with second-degree murder, but his attorney’s claim he acted in self-defense, alleging the victim was the aggressor.

A detective will be brought in to testify to determine if Rana should get bond.

Maame Adwoa Amuah, 25, was found shot on the seventh floor of a condo building along Northwest 1st Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 5.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries soon after.