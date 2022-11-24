81º

Landscaper electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A landscaper was electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News he was working on a tree and hit a power line.

Officials did not elaborate on his condition.

First responders from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department were at the scene.

Local 10 News has reached out to MDPD for more information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

