Wheelchair-bound man hit by tractor-trailer dies days after crash, wife says

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Man in wheelchair hit by tractor-trailer driver who took off, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in a wheelchair struck by a tractor-trailer in northwest Miami-Dade died nearly a week after the crash, his wife told Local 10 News on Monday.

Sixty-year-old Oswaldo Rojas was panhandling on the corner of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street last Tuesday when he was sideswiped by the truck, his wife, Marta, said.

Rojas was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for surgery, but died early Monday morning, Marta Rojas said.

The truck driver continued on following the crash, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police believe the driver, whom investigators were still looking for as of Monday, was unaware that he or she hit Rojas.

Anyone with information is asked to call MDPD or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

