Police looking for tractor-trailer driver who hit, critically injured man in wheelchair

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver they say hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair and left the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Pinewood area, just west of Interstate 95.

An MDPD spokesperson said medics took the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. Police didn’t indicate whether he’s expected to survive.

Police didn’t provide a description of the tractor-trailer or its driver.

Local 10 News spoke with the victim’s wife, Marta Rojas, who identified him as 60-year-old Oswaldo Rojas. She said her husband was panhandling on the corner.

Rojas said her husband was headed to surgery as late of Tuesday afternoon.

“Please come forward, I’m not gonna press charges or nothing, I just want you to come forward and show your face,” Rojas said. “Be a man or be a woman. Please, show your face.”

Anyone with information is asked to call MDPD or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.