BSO releases sketch of suspect in I-95 shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch Tuesday of the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 95 over the weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., along with Fort Lauderdale police and BSO deputies.

Troopers say they responded to reports of a shooting along the southbound lanes of I-95, just south of Davie Boulevard near Marina Mile and found two people -- a man and a woman in their 30s -- who had been shot by someone who fired at them from another car.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, a white BMW i8 side-swiped the victims’ car and a verbal altercation ensued between the victims and the driver of the BMW.

Grossman said the driver of the BMW then shot at the victims.

The male victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, but the woman’s injuries are more serious, according to Grossman.

She said a third victim, who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital. That victim is a female juvenile who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the same driver shot the juvenile.

Deputies said the BMW may have damage to the side-view mirror on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.