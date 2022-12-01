76º

Boy, 15, appears in court after fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Miami-Dade

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy accused of killing another teen appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives and prosecutors accused the 15-year-old defendant of fatally shooting Mekhi Stevenson, 17, on Tuesday afternoon at Mekhi’s home near Sierra Park, at 19601 NE 1 Pl.

Mekhi was a former North Miami High School student who played for the school’s football team, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Coach Gerald Cox said the 6-foot, 175-pound junior was a talented quarterback.

Mekhi Stevenson, 17, a North Miami High School student who played football as a quarterback was killed during a shooting on Tuesday at his home in Miami-Dade County. (Courtesy photo)

There were witnesses who fled the house after the shooting, police said.

According to the arrest report, Mekhi’s 15-year-old brother said he asked his friend to stop playing around with the loaded firearm and to put it away, but instead of doing that, the teen shot Mekhi in the chest once.

“I want the world to know that Mekhi was a really great kid,” Mekhi’s relative Anthon Samuel said earlier this week.

The juvenile court judge in the case determined the defendant will remain in jail for the next 21 days until the next hearing on Dec. 20. Prosecutors have yet to determine if he will be charged as an adult.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

