Teen fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the victim knocked on someone’s door after being shot and then collapsed.

Police confirmed that the victim has since died.

Multiple kids ran off after the shooting, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

