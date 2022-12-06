Detectives arrest 20-year-old suspect over shooting injuring police officer in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old suspect was facing charges on Tuesday after detectives accused him of shooting at a 34-year-old Miami-Dade detective.

Detective Ricaurte Lugo was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital after Gabriel Gongora fired at him on Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said a bullet fragment injured Lugo’s face.

“This coward ambushed my officer,” Ramirez said during a news conference adding that Lugo has been with the department for six years.

Lugo was in an unmarked car following a stolen black 2023 Volkswagen Jetta near the intersection of Northwest 186 Street and 67 Avenue, according to MDPD.

Police officers found Gongora at the Haven Lakes Estates, at 11201 SW 55 St., in Miramar after a search of the mobile home park community.

Gongora, who is a resident of the Haven Lakes Estates, was detained for questioning on Monday afternoon in Doral, and detectives arrested him shortly before 10:35 p.m., according to the arrest report.

The Jetta was stolen during an armed carjacking and detectives also found it at Haven Lakes Estates, police said. A witness identified Gongora as the driver of the Jetta and the shooter, according to the arrest report.

Gongora appeared in Miami-Dade court Tuesday, where he was denied bond.

Gongora is facing a charge of attempted murder. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

