Miami-Dade judge to decide whether actor Pablo Lyle gets new trial

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez will rule Monday morning whether Mexican actor Pablo Lyle will get a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter.

The telenovela star’s attorney, Philip Reizenstein, told the judge last week that Florida law recognizes that “people fight and people throw punches,” and he asked the judge to perform an independent review of the facts and the law on “excusable homicide.”

Reizenstein argued that the prosecution “narrowed” the evidence down to Lyle’s single punch on March 31, 2019, near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street. The prosecution argued Lyle decided not to testify about his “state of mind” during the trial.

The evidence “focused the jury, I think, improperly on the punch and the brain swelling and the organ failures and the damage to the brain — none of those things were on Pablo Lyle’s mind when he did this,” Reizenstein said.

Lyle was arrested after he punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a road rage incident.

Police said Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Del Fino, was driving to the airport when he cut off another vehicle being driven by Hernandez.

Hernandez got out of his car and hit the window of the car Lyle was in with his fist, authorities said.

“We were very close to each other. We were both yelling at each other,” Del Fino said during a hearing in 2019. “I was yelling at him, ‘Don’t touch my car! Don’t you bang on my car!’ I said that in Spanish.”

That’s when video shows Lyle getting out of the passenger seat and punching Hernandez once, knocking him out.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

If Tinkler Mendez denies the defense team’s request for a new trial, Lyle could face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.