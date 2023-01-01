76º

Dry Tortugas National Park to close, nearly 300 migrants land over two-day span

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

KEY WEST, Fla. – Dry Tortugas National Park will close temporarily on Tuesday.

Officials said nearly 300 migrants arrived at the park over the past two days.

Law enforcement and medical personnel will evaluate and transport the migrants to Key West, officials said.

Local 10 News recently had exclusive access to a special team with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as the number of migrant landings on the islands west of Key West has increased.

In a separate incident, authorities in the Florida Keys encountered 160 asylum seekers on Sunday.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Border Patrol had responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight.

