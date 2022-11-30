Federal agents respond to ‘multiple’ migrant landings in Key West, official says

KEY WEST, Fla. – Federal agents responded to “multiple” migrant landings in Key West Wednesday morning, a top official with the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that officials took 44 Cuban migrants into custody after making landfall in the Florida Keys.

According to Slosar, 38 Cuban adults and 6 juveniles were apprehended.

Officials took an additional 110 Cuban migrants into custody on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, at least five migrants drowned while trying to make it to the Keys.