Coast Guard: 5 migrants dead, several missing after homemade boat capsized near Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – At least five migrants have died after a homemade vessel capsized in waters near the Florida Keys.

There were 19 people aboard the boat at the time, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Only nine people were rescued, with five of the migrants remaining unaccounted for in the six-to-eight foot waters.

Officials said one body was recovered and four others reportedly drowned after the boat capsized.

The Coast Guard did not identify the country of origin for the migrants, but did link the U.S. Embassy in Cuba Twitter account in their Tweets about what happened.