Woman in Maserati shot several times after driver opens fire on I-95

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving in a Maserati on I-95 was shot several times by an unknown assailant that police are now trying to identify.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 119th Street on Sunday.

That’s when, FHP says, an unknown white sedan pulled up along the driver side of the Maserati and opened fire.

The vehicle was shot over 30 times, according to police, and the victim was struck several times on the left side of her body.

She was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

There is an ongoing investigation as police search for the gunman.

The incident is just the latest in a string of highway shootings, many of them road rage.

In late October, a man was shot and killed by someone on a motorcycle.

In November, preschool teacher Ana Estevez was shot and killed by a man who has since been arrested.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

