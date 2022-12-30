BSO: Suspect arrested in killing of preschool teacher in random I-95 shooting

BSO released a sketch of the man who shot a pre-school teacher in her car on I-95. That man, they say is Jahkobi Tafari Rudolph Williams.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the fatal November shooting of a 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher on Interstate 95.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, of Pembroke Pines, into custody Thursday night.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale.

According to deputies, at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27, Williams, driving a BMW 840i between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exits, sideswiped a Nissan Sentra.

That vehicle was occupied by Estevez and her boyfriend Michael, who were returning home from a vacation in North Carolina.

Teacher dies from injuries after I-95 shooting

Williams then opened fire on the Nissan, authorities said, shooting both Estevez and her boyfriend. Estevez later succumbed to her injuries while being treated at Broward Health Medical Center.

Deputies said they were able to arrest Williams at his home in Pembroke Pines after “reviewing evidence and witness statements.”

Deputies also believe Williams was involved in a shooting on I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road that injured a girl.

Williams also faces a charge of attempted murder.

He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail, where he was being held without bond.