Girl, woman injured during Miami-Dade crash killing 3 on I-95, good Samaritans say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Augusto Vega and Priscilla Haisley started 2023 as good Samaritans in Miami-Dade County, and the condition of the girl and the woman they had helped concerned them on Monday.

Vega said they had just left a New Year’s Eve concert early Sunday morning and were traveling northbound on Interstate 95 when they saw the aftermath of a crash that killed three people near Northwest 95 Street.

“Priscilla noticed one girl on the side of the freeway, a little battered, a little out of it,” Vega said. “She kept saying, ‘There is more people in the car!’”

The driver of a white Nissan Altima struck a Dodge Challenger that then slammed into a tree, in the area west of Miami Shores, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Vega said they also saw a woman who survived was on the ground injured. She was near a car that was in flames.

“My first decision was to wake her up because she looked motionless,” Vega said adding that he asked another good Samaritan for help to move the woman away from the car.

“It was just getting so unbearably hot ... I asked him please, ‘Help me! I can’t do it alone.’”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded and took the two survivors injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition was critical. They remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon, according to FHP.

Vega and Haisley said they are hoping to be able to meet the two survivors again. The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Monday.

Also on Sunday on I-95 northbound in Miami-Dade, a shooter in a white sedan killed a woman who was in a white Maserati near Northwest 119 Street. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.