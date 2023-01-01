3 people dead, 2 injured following fiery crash along I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Nissan Altima lost control of the car and it traveled off the road and slammed into a tree.

The car then caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Police said there were a total of five people inside the car at the time of the crash. Three of them sadly did not make it out of the car.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were possibly ejected, police said, and were rushed to Ryder Trauma Canter at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for around five hours as authorities extinguished the fire and conducted an investigation.

The victims have not been identified.