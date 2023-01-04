76º

MSD band honors Alex Schachter’s memory with demand from London to New York

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School band has been shining around the world in memory of Alex Schachter, a 14-year-old band member killed during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre.

More than four years later, Alex’s father Max Schachter continues to support the Parkland musicians, who returned on Tuesday to Miami International Airport after playing during London’s New Year’s Day parade.

“Alex Schachter was a trombone player, and Max has pledged to do a $25,000 a year matching donation toward our program,” said Steve Rivero, the band director since 2019, who also directs the Florida National Guard’s 13th U.S. Army band.

Rivero will be training the MSD student members of The Eagle Regiment marching band to play during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

After London, Rivero and Kelley Taylor, the band’s head drum major, said they are proud of the band’s performance.

“I feel really good! That trip was a lot of fun,” Taylor said at MIA later adding, “We have really started to grow and we’ve really started to rebuild that character.”

Rivero said the band’s musicians are a symbol of MSD’s resilience and hope.

“We talked about trying to let the whole country know about all the good that’s at Stoneman Douglas High School and all the talent.”

Schachter also set up the Let The Music Play On, a scholarship for aspiring musicians in cooperation with the School of Rock. For more information or to contribute, visit this page.

