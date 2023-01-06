Feds join investigation in Miami Gardens after shooting during French Montana video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Federal agents responded to a crime scene with law enforcement dogs Friday where the filming of a music video with rapper French Montana turned into tragedy on Thursday in Miami Gardens.

The agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives scanned an area behind The Licking restaurant, near the intersection of Northwest 177 Street and 27 Avenue.

“We, unfortunately, were at the wrong place, at the wrong time,” Montana tweeted in a statement adding that he was celebrating the release of his sixth installment of the “Coke Boys” with friends.

Local rapper Ced Mogul said New Orleans rapper Rob49 was among the group injured. He said a conflict over a Rolex and cell phone robbery caused terrifying mayhem at about 8 p.m., in a crowd of about 100. He said an assault rifle was fired 10 to 15 times and then there were people crying.

“People were running by with blood on their shirts,” Mogul said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel counted 10 injured. Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center was treating four of the 10 victims on Friday. Their condition was critical.

Wilmark Baez said he lost his dog when he ran to protect children as young as six who were in his care.

“I was just out here with my God kids, so they could meet French Montana,” Baez said adding the production staff had rented his lowrider for the video.

Mogul said Montana’s security guard acted heroically when he was wounded.

“French Montana’s security blocked a lot of the gunshots,” Mogul said.

Montana, who was born in Morocco and lived in New York, did not mention him in his statement.

“Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time,” Montana said in a statement on Twitter.

Montana and DJ Drama had announced on Tuesday that the “Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition” was going to be released on Friday after delaying the release. The “Gansta Grillz” collaboration also featured music by rapper Kodak Black, of Pompano Beach.

Local 10 News Reporters Terrell Forney and Annaliese Garcia contributed to this report.

