Coast Guard searching for capsized migrant boat after second boat was rescued by cruise ship

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a second migrant boat after a crewmembers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship saved several migrants at sea off a different boat.

This as a massive influx of migrants continues to making the dangerous journey across the seas to South Florida.

It was just Saturday when the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship came upon a migrant vessel, and now officials say those migrants tipped off authorities to another boat that had already capsized.

That information came from Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson Sunday morning during an appearance on This Week in South Florida.

“Supporting the Royal Bahamian Defense Force to rescue as many as 22 people that may be in the water,” McPherson said.

There has been no update from officials on the status of the search.

Also, there is now more information about how South Florida schools continue to absorb newly arriving non-English speaking children.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres said Sunday during an appearance on This Week in South Florida that they’re seeing some new students settle in non-traditional areas.

Just over a week after the Biden Administration limited asylum opportunities for Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans at the southern border comes more criticisms from human rights groups.

This only a few days after a sail boat packed with Haitians came ashore in what U.S. authorities now call a human smuggling operation.

“The border closings we feel are extremely very problematic,” Paul Namphy with the Family Action Network Movement said during an appearance on TWISF. “We know that treaties protect and protect asking for protection. So that aspect is very problematic.”

Despite the ongoing surge of migrant landings, when asked whether this constituted a crisis, McPherson said for now U.S. authorities are managing these new arrivals.