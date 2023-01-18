BSO bloodhound retires after nearly 10 years of service

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A K-9 with the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a well-earned retirement party on Wednesday after a life of unwavering service.

The K-9 known as “Macie,” is a 114-pound purebred bloodhound that has been part of more than 100 tracks, assists and finds of missing people.

She has been working with BSO for nearly 10 years.

Macie is also a therapy dog and her handler, Cooper City District Deputy Kelli Covet, says people love to come up and pet her.

She plans to enjoy her retirement by lounging poolside and waiting for her brother, Covet’s new partner, to come home and play.

