Florida woman who killed husband made murder-suicide pact, police say

Ellen Gilland was being held without bond on Monday in Volusia County, records show.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman who killed her terminally-ill husband at a hospital in Florida had made a murder-suicide pact with him, police said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari E. Young told reporters Ellen Gilland shot Jerry Gilland in the head on Saturday morning at the AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital.

“They actually planned this approximately about three weeks ago. He wanted her to end this,” Young said.

Hostage negotiators persuaded Ellen Gilland, who was on the hospital’s 11th floor, not to kill herself and no one was injured, police said.

“She couldn’t go through with it,” Young said.

Ellen Gilland appeared in Volusia County court on Sunday. She was being held without bond on charges of premeditated murder and three counts of aggravated assault.