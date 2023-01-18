74º

Local News

Homicide investigation underway at Hollywood business

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
Police were conducting a death investigation at a Hollywood business Wednesday morning.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police conducted a homicide investigation at a warehouse near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday morning.

Few details were available about the investigation, which took place at the Hollywood offices of Wärtsilä North America, a Finnish company that operates in the marine and energy sectors.

The warehouse is located at 2900 SW 42nd St., west of the airport.

Police said they responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the business.

Police said the two people involved were co-workers, but did not confirm whether a suspect was in custody or whether the case involved self-defense.

Wärtsilä employees said the business was closed Wednesday morning while police investigated.

Police expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email