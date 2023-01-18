Homicide investigation underway at Hollywood business

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police conducted a homicide investigation at a warehouse near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday morning.

Few details were available about the investigation, which took place at the Hollywood offices of Wärtsilä North America, a Finnish company that operates in the marine and energy sectors.

The warehouse is located at 2900 SW 42nd St., west of the airport.

Police said they responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the business.

Police said the two people involved were co-workers, but did not confirm whether a suspect was in custody or whether the case involved self-defense.

Wärtsilä employees said the business was closed Wednesday morning while police investigated.

Police expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.